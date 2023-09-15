New Details Revealed for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Insomniac Games has revealed some exciting new details about the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of the game’s debut next month.

Insomniac and PlayStation released two videos showing off some exciting new details for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 .

. Some of those details include new locations, updated exploration, exhilarating traversal, near-instant switching between heroes, a rogue’s gallery of villains, new abilities and gadgets, and brand-new Suit Styles.

The sequel will nearly double the size of Marvel’s New York, expanding the city beyond the East River and allowing players to swing and soar over iconic landmarks across Queens and Brooklyn – complete with story missions, side quests, and city activities.

Players will also be able to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world.

Each Spider-Man will have their own separate side stories to uncover throughout the city.

The developer also teased a stable of villains who will show up in this game alongside the previously revealed Kraven, Venom and Lizard.

The game will also feature 65 suits, which include new original designs and fan favorites from films and comics.

Players will have an expansive wardrobe of costumes to equip in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 .

. And with the new Suit Styles feature, players will unlock alternate color shaders for some suits, which provide over 200 ways for you to outfit your Spider-hero.

Additionally, with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, players will get 10 exclusive Spidey suits, additional Photo Mode items, and 2 Skill Points.

Take a look at all 10 exclusive suits:

Apunkalyptic Suit Designed by Jerad Marantz: Make the best out of any situation with the Apunkalyptic Suit, featuring a low-tech design that shows what Peter Parker can do with limited resources and a strong will.



Stone Monkey Suit Designed by Victoria Ying: Heavily inspired by Chinese legends, this suit brings an acrobatic and uniquely mischievous design to the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The suit is practical and stylish!



Tactical Suit Designed by Bend Studios: From Bend’s concept artists Joel Mandish and Darren Quach, the Tactical Suit is inspired by Japanese media and the vast universe of comics. It’s a futuristic and lighter design that stands out in our roster of Digital Deluxe Edition suits.



Aurantia Suit Designed by Raf Grassetti: The Aurantia Suit is an evolution of traditional Spider-Man designs that incorporates slick and practical spider motifs! Highlights include antennas infused into the mask elements, giving it a stealthy appearance made for Peter Parker!



25th Century Suit Designed by Anthony Francisco: Featuring an ultramodern design, this suit incorporates a unique fishbowl-like helmet and an array of lights. This futuristic suit sports bulky yet fashionable boots and a sleek design all around.



The EnC0ded Suit Designed by Kris Anka: The EnC0ded Suit brings a cyberpunk flare to Miles Morales’ wardrobe! If you look closely at the suit, you may spot a few interesting details such as abstract lettering reminiscent of popular phrases from Spider-Man lore!



Biomechanical Suit Designed by Jerad Marantz: The merger between organics and mechanics, the Biomechanical Suit is inspired by popular anime creature designs, pushing an “otherworldly” style in its use of materials and themes.



Red Spectre Suit Designed by Sweeney Boo: Let’s paint the town red! The Red Spectre Suit spotlights the young and adventurous nature of Miles Morales. It merges Spidey’s heroic motifs with stylish fashion!



Tokusatsu Suit Designed by Julia Blattman: This design takes heavy inspiration from the world of insects and live-action Japanese media known as Tokusatsu. The design keeps Miles Morales’ iconic red and black color palette and incorporates a grand sense of Tokusatsu-like heroism!



Agimat Suit Designed by Anthony Francisco: Inspired by the indigenous tribes of the Philippines, the Agimat Suit is a playful and colorful design suited for Miles Morales. The suit gives off a hint of royalty with its high contrast purple and gold color palette!



Insomniac also announced a special collaboration with EARTHGANG (feat. Benji) for “Swing,” a new music track featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 .

. Listen to it first inDigital Deluxe Edition trailer below: