New Details Revealed for Eight Nights of Galactic Fun During Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Disneyland has revealed more details about this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which expands with twice as many event nights for 2024 and is debuting a new way to purchase tickets.

What’s Happening:

This separately ticketed event will be held on April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9, 2024.

At Star Wars Nite, get ready to dive into an expanded array of themed foods and experience out-of-this-world entertainment offerings with new plot twists and enhanced excitement.

Dine on over twenty new, yummy treats available only during Star Wars Nites, including: Street-style Elote Burger at Hungry Bear Restaurant Pork Belly Sisig-inspired Loaded Fries at Red Rose Taverne Pineapple and Ube Crescent Sundae at The Tropical Hideaway Chocolate Funnel Cake at Stage Door Café Crab Fritters at Royal Street Veranda Specialty menu items will also be available at Cafe Orleans, subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon.

Guests in Star Wars -themed costumes are invited to participate in a special cavalcade, where they will join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in a march down Main Street, U.S.A., culminating in a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, illuminated with galactic projections.

-themed costumes are invited to participate in a special cavalcade, where they will join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in a march down Main Street, U.S.A., culminating in a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, illuminated with galactic projections. Bring your lightsaber and learn how to handle it with skill, concentration, and a clear mind with a quick stop at the Star Wars Nite Lightsaber Instructional at “ it’s a small world

Dance along at the Galactic Dance Party with a Master DJ on Main Street, U.S.A.

Bring your lightsabers and gather at the Millennium Falcon for a Resistance Show of Unity!

Be prepared to encounter Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers in Tomorrowland.

Immerse yourself in multiple Star Wars-themed photo opportunities, featuring some new places and faces from across the Star Wars universe!

Although the event officially kicks off at 9:00 p.m., guests will be able to join the pre-party mix-in three hours early at 6:00 p.m.

Your admission also includes souvenir keepsakes such as a Star Wars Nite credential and event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken throughout the event.

Also new for this event, Inspire Magic Key holders will have the first opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets for Star Wars Nite.

On Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) Inspire Key holders may purchase from a select amount of pre-sale tickets on Disneyland.com

Then, on Wednesday, February 21st and Thursday, February 22nd, all Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase from a select amount of pre-sale tickets.

On Friday, February 23rd (no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public.

Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

For the first time, if you’re waiting in the online queue to purchase Star Wars Nite tickets, you may have the option to be digitally notified when it’s your time to enter the ticket store.

To participate, once in the queue, choose the “notify me” option and enter your email address. You’ll receive an email letting you know it’s your turn to return to the waiting room in order to enter the ticket store site. From the time your turn begins, you’ll have ten minutes to use the link to return to the site.