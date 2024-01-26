New Documentary “Exodus: Global Migration” Coming from ABC News Studios

ABC News Live announced today an unprecedented look at the migration crisis plaguing not only the United States but nations around the globe in the one-hour primetime documentary special Exodus: Global Migration.

For the last year, ABC News correspondents have been interviewing some of the millions of people at the center of this crisis as they risk it all for a better future for themselves and their families. Reporting includes their investigations into the root causes of what leads to the fateful decision by so many to leave everything they know behind for a fresh start in a new nation.

Exodus: Global Migration begins with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers reporting from Bogota, Colombia, a city that is perhaps ground zero for the largest migration on earth. In recent months, more than six million Venezuelans have fled their now-impoverished country, seeking a better life. Rivers interviews migrants in Colombia who are grappling with the life-changing decision of whether they will make the grueling and dangerous trip through the jungle toward America.

ABC News chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell reports from Africa, where he meets migrants preparing for the deadly trek. The crossing from Senegal to the Canary Islands and the journey through the Sahara has claimed countless lives, and now Pannell explores the forces leading so many migrants to make the dangerous — sometimes deadly — decision to leave their homes and travel into the unknown.

Additional reporting includes ABC News foreign correspondent Britt Clennett’s interview with a Rohingya refugee in Malaysia struggling to adapt to a new nation, ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal along the U.S.-Mexico border meeting with service providers in America who are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming number of people needing assistance and necessities and more.

Exodus: Global Migration streams Friday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC News Live, next day on Hulu

streams Friday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC News Live, next day on Hulu. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live, and Eric Ortega is executive producer.