New Images Showcase the Attractions, Dining and Hotel of Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs

The Disney Parks Blog has shared some new images from within Fantasy Springs, the expansive new area opening next month at Tokyo DisneySea.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom , Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land , as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

, and , as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy.

Featuring a grand entrance similar to that of Frozen Ever After at Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo’s new Frozen attraction is completely different on the inside.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey features the heartwarming tale of two sisters from childhood memories with Grand Pabbie to Anna turning to ice to save Elsa. The adventure is accompanied by songs from the film including, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love Is an Open Door” and “Let It Go.”

For the first time ever, be transported to where the glowing lanterns gleam on Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival over in Rapunzel’s Forest. This romantic gondola journey retells the tale of Tangled, from Rapunzel’s tower to the moment we’ve all been waiting for, watching the sky envelope with countless lanterns to the tune of “I See the Light.”

Peter Pan’s Never Land features two attractions – Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

In Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, this 3D escapade joins Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids as they rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

Shrink down to the size of a fairy and board a busy buggie to help Tinker Bell deliver packages throughout the changing seasons of Pixie Hollow. This attraction is perfect for guests of all ages!

We also got a new look at some of the many food offerings throughout Fantasy Springs, including the Royal Banquet of Arendelle and Oaken’s OK Foods, featuring the signature “Oaken’s Yoo-Hoo Bread.”

Guests will be able to step inside The Snuggly Duckling, truly looking like it jumped right off the screen!

Hidden among the foliage of a massive tree that’s partially growing into the building, dine among the happily-ever-after story of the tavern’s ruffians and paintings created by Rapunzel herself. Here you can find a variety of offerings from savory dishes such as “Duckling’s Dream Cheeseburger” and those on the sweeter side like the “Sweet Ever After Dessert.”

The hideout of the Lost Kids, Lookout Cookout in Peter Pan’s Never Land was made from parts of a shipwreck that had washed ashore. Not only will you find menu items inspired by the Lost Kids, keep an eye out for what they’ve left around such as pajamas and hammocks.

No trip to the Tokyo Disney Resort is complete without trying as many popcorn flavors as possible! You won’t want to miss the ALL-NEW roast beef popcorn flavor found only in Fantasy Springs.

And don’t forget the stunning new Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will offer an entrance into the new area for those staying there.

Built into the structure of the hotel is Fantasy Springs Gifts, which will be accessible to guests in the theme park.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from Fantasy Springs as we get ever closer to its official opening on June 6th!