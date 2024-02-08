New Limited Time Treat in Celebration of the Oscars Coming to ABC Commissary Starting February 12th

There's a brand new treat coming to ABC Commissary from February 12 through March 11 all in celebration of Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars. Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page details about this new limited time treat.

What's Happening:

Celebrate the Oscars with a new delicious treat coming to ABC Commissary at Disney's Hollywood Studios

If you like toffee, coconut, caramel and chocolate, you'll want to make plans for Disney's Hollywood Studios soon with it only being available through March 11.

Disney Eats described it as: “Hollywood's biggest night is mere weeks away! The tasty Toffee and Coconut Blondie is taking the spotlight at ABC Commissary from Feb. 12 through Mar. 11 to celebrate. This delight features a gooey toffee and toasted coconut blondie topped with salted caramel buttercream and a chocolate Oscars accent."

