New Look at Disney Electrical Sky Parade Shared by Disneyland Paris

Starting January 8, 2024, life will be as colorful and joyful as in a movie at Disneyland Park! Over the first few weeks of the new year, Disneyland Paris will gradually introduce a series of exciting experiences that will add color to cloudy winter days: Disney Symphony of Colours. Today, Disneyland Paris shared a new look at one of those experiences.

Disney Electrical Sky Parade will take to the skies to put on a show inspired by the iconic Disney Parks classic, the Main Street Electrical Parade

This new show will give nostalgic fans a chance to relive their childhood, and younger fans the opportunity to discover this iconic Disney Parks experience in a brand-new, never-seen-before format.

Up to 500 drones will parade across the night sky in the form of illuminated floats, symbolizing the various icons of the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Mickey Mouse and his friends’ dazzling train, Elliott the adorable dragon and Cinderella’s carriage.

The unforgettable electro-syntho-magnetic music, which has been remixed for the occasion, will once again set the tempo for this spectacular festival of nighttime magic.

To develop Disney Electrical Sky Parade, the Disneyland Paris Entertainment teams have once again collaborated with Dronisos, official technology supplier of Disneyland Paris and European leader in drone shows based in France, United States and Middle East.

This breathtaking new show will follow in the footsteps of recent nighttime productions such as Disney D-Light, Avengers: Power the Night or the incredible Bastille Day drone show performed on July 14, 2023.

More on Disney Symphony of Colours: