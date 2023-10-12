New Mural by Artist Malaika Favorite Coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Work is continuing to move forward on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park. Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at a new mural created by Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite.

What’s Happening:

Artist Malaika Favorite has created a beautiful masterpiece that will decorate the walls as part of the queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction inspired by the animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Malaika’s mural for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure features scenes displayed on two of the building’s exterior walls as you enter the indoor queue.

This highlights the professional journey and the creation of Tiana’s Foods.

Walt Disney Imagineering has done so much research to bring the authenticity of New Orleans to the Disney parks.

It will feel like you have stepped inside the next chapter of The Princess and the Frog.

Guests will be able to experience this fully when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Disneyland Park in California and Magic Kingdom Park in Florida in 2024.

What They’re Saying:

“Taking inspiration from the numerous murals and other works of art that decorate building exteriors throughout New Orleans, Princess Tiana’s desire to adorn the location with art is in keeping with the spirit that artwork is to be enjoyed and accessed by everyone.”

“When we were exploring how to introduce guests to the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as they prepared to embark on the attraction, maintaining the authenticity of Princess Tiana’s experience as a young Black woman striving to achieve her dream in the soulful backdrop of New Orleans was one of our highest priorities. It only makes sense that an extensive search for an artist who could bring our vision to life brought us to Malaika’s doorstep.”