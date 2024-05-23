New Perrier Cocktails and Mocktails Available With Free Gift at Disneyland Paris for a Limited Time

Those visiting Disneyland Paris will have the option of new cocktails and mocktails at Roland Garros for a limited time only. Not only that, there will be new menus at the kiosks for Cool Post, L'Arbre Enchanté, and Ice Cream Creations starting today.
What's Happening:
- Discover the Sports Bar’s new Cocktails and Mocktails offer for Roland Garros, available until June 16.
- Some of these mocktails include flavors like pineapple infused with cinnamon, pear puree, and cranberry nectar.
- If you buy one of these Perrier cocktails or mocktails, you'll get a Perrier hat, cup, or sunglasses while supplies last.
- Also, you will find the new menus for the kiosks, Cool Post, L'Arbre Enchanté, and Ice Cream Creations, starting today.
