New planDisney Podcast Gives Tips for Those Visiting the Disneyland Resort for the First Time

If you're planning your first trip to the Disneyland Resort, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming to know where to start. There's a brand new planDisney podcast titled Disneyland Resort Tips Every First Timer Should Know.

This month's planDisney podcast is filled with Disneyland Resort tips for those going for the first time.

There's so much to see and do on your visit, so panelists Al C. and Tishra B. share their advice on planning a magical vacation.

Also, Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr. returns for an exclusive interview with host Amiyrah Martin to share his advice for your first trip to Disneyland Resort.

