New planDisney Podcast Gives Tips for Those Visiting the Disneyland Resort for the First Time

If you're planning your first trip to the Disneyland Resort, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming to know where to start. There's a brand new planDisney podcast titled Disneyland Resort Tips Every First Timer Should Know.

What’s Happening:

  • This month's planDisney podcast is filled with Disneyland Resort tips for those going for the first time.
  • There's so much to see and do on your visit, so panelists Al C. and Tishra B. share their advice on planning a magical vacation.
  • Also, Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr. returns for an exclusive interview with host Amiyrah Martin to share his advice for your first trip to Disneyland Resort.

Timestamps:

  • 0:003:02 Meet the planDisney Panelists
  • 3:025:59 Disneyland Resort Overview
  • 5:598:22 Theme Park Ticket Types and Park Reservation
  • 8:2218:30 Disneyland Attractions Overview and Planning Tips
  • 18:3023:15 Entertainment at Disneyland Resort
  • 24:1032:40 Food and Beverage Offerings at Disneyland Resort
  • 32:4034:51 Seasonal Celebrations at Disneyland Resort
  • 34:5139:05 Interview with Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr.
  • 39:0547:54 Tips for Maximizing the Magic at Disneyland Resort
  • 47:5450:48 Lightning Round Tips!
  • 50:4851:54 Visit planDisney.com

Podcast Links:

