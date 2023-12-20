New planDisney Podcast Gives Tips for Those Visiting the Disneyland Resort for the First Time

If you're planning your first trip to the Disneyland Resort, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming to know where to start. There's a brand new planDisney podcast titled Disneyland Resort Tips Every First Timer Should Know.
- This month's planDisney podcast is filled with Disneyland Resort tips for those going for the first time.
- There's so much to see and do on your visit, so panelists Al C. and Tishra B. share their advice on planning a magical vacation.
- Also, Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr. returns for an exclusive interview with host Amiyrah Martin to share his advice for your first trip to Disneyland Resort.
- 0:00–3:02 Meet the planDisney Panelists
- 3:02–5:59 Disneyland Resort Overview
- 5:59–8:22 Theme Park Ticket Types and Park Reservation
- 8:22–18:30 Disneyland Attractions Overview and Planning Tips
- 18:30–23:15 Entertainment at Disneyland Resort
- 24:10–32:40 Food and Beverage Offerings at Disneyland Resort
- 32:40–34:51 Seasonal Celebrations at Disneyland Resort
- 34:51–39:05 Interview with Disney Ambassador Mark Everett King Jr.
- 39:05–47:54 Tips for Maximizing the Magic at Disneyland Resort
- 47:54–50:48 Lightning Round Tips!
- 50:48–51:54 Visit planDisney.com
