New Star Tours Merchandise Debuts At Disney’s Hollywood Studios

After much anticipation, new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian have been added to the popular Star Tours attraction at Walt Disney World. While the scenes have been added to both Disneyland Park and Disneyland Paris as well, it’s at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios location at Walt Disney World that we were treated to a special look at new merchandise coming to the location.

According to Cody Hampton, a Senior Brand Manager, Merchandising, Disney Consumer Products, at Walt Disney World, the new merchandise is now available or coming in May and June to the Star Tours location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The merch ranges from models and toys to apparel and caps. One item that is sure to be flying at light speed off the shelves will be a new hoodie, inspired by the Cast Member Costumes at the popular attraction.

Another piece of apparel that is sure to please many fans of the attraction, will be a new t-shirt featuring C-3PO and R2-D2 that has a vintage look. Though it has the vintage look, it still is indicative of the new(ish) Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and not the original Star Tours. This is notated by the Starspeeder 1000 flying on the print and the attraction title. The resort specific branding at the bottom of the shirt does retain a vintage Walt Disney World logo. Presumably, this will also appear on the west coast, with Disneyland branding in that same spot on the shirt.

For more updated fun, a new shirt also sports the Starspeeder 1000 in a poster-style print that features many of the visuals one might see on the attraction – namely from the original trilogy of Star Wars films. This includes TIE fighters, Boba Fett’s ship, the Death Star, and Darth Vader ominously embedded behind the striking visuals.

Fans can also get their hands on a more traditional baseball cap with curved bill that sports the Star Tours logo, with “The Adventures Continue” embroidered beneath.

Ride vehicle aficionados, as well as those who love all the ships in the Star Wars galaxy, will also be sure to love two display pieces of the Starspeeder 1000, the ship featured in the popular attraction.

Be sure to check out the new goods after your flight through the Star Wars universe aboard Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios!