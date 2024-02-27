Now You Can Learn Hawaiian Words on Your Stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Disney Vacation Club shared on their Instagram page how you can enhance your experience at the beautiful resort by learning Hawaiian words.

Are you planning a trip to the beautiful Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa?

You can enhance your experience by learning Hawaiian words with a complimentary Disney Vacation Club passport.

See the video that Disney shared below.

About Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa:

Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.

Aulani Resort opened in August 2011. A major expansion project was completed in fall 2013, offering families even more to enjoy!