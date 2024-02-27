Now You Can Learn Hawaiian Words on Your Stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Disney Vacation Club shared on their Instagram page how you can enhance your experience at the beautiful resort by learning Hawaiian words.
What’s Happening:
- Are you planning a trip to the beautiful Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa?
- You can enhance your experience by learning Hawaiian words with a complimentary Disney Vacation Club passport.
- See the video that Disney shared below.
About Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa: (According to the official website)
- Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.
- Aulani Resort opened in August 2011. A major expansion project was completed in fall 2013, offering families even more to enjoy!
