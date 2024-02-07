Passengers Were Trapped on Hyperspace Mountain Wednesday Afternoon at Hong Kong Disneyland

According to Variety, around a dozen visitors at Hong Kong Disneyland were stuck on a roller-coaster for 45 minutes.

What's Happening:

Passengers on board Hyperspace Mountain at Hong Kong Disneyland were trapped but rescued unharmed after 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Hong Kong's Government’s Electrical and Mechanical Services Department , said: “Upon notification of [a] passenger entrapment incident involving the Space Mountain roller coaster by the Disneyland at 3.30pm today, EMSD officers immediately conducted an on-site investigation. The preliminary finding revealed that nine trains of roller coasters were in service at the material time. Due to delays in the loading and unloading area, the safety system activated and stopped all trains on the track to prevent other trains from entering the loading and unloading area. Since a train was stopped in an area that was difficult to access, the Disneyland followed the operational procedures to firstly notify the Fire Services Department to seek assistance before arranging the passengers to leave the roller coaster. All passengers were safely evacuated at 4.15pm, and no passengers were injured or mechanical failures occurred."

The park operators ordered a comprehensive inspection and only reopened Hyperspace Mountain after it was confirmed it would be safe.

Disney will also have to submit a report to the department about this incident.