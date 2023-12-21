Performers Have Been Announced for the “40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on ABC

There will be many familiar faces performing for the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, hosted by Derek Hough and Julianne Hough.

What’s Happening:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough will return as hosts for the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Monday, December 25, on ABC

Monday, December 25, on Jesse Palmer and Mickey Guyton will join as bicoastal co-hosts.

In addition to the parade itself, musical performances for the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Ariana DeBose – “This Wish” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish

Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)

Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin – “Friend Like Me”

– “Friend Like Me” Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Michael Bolton – “Joy to the World”

And a special look back at some of the most iconic performances from years past.

NSYNC (1998) – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

Gwen Stefani (2018) – “Winter Wonderland”

Mary J. Blige and David Foster (2013) – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”