Tokyo DisneySea’s Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure Will Be Sponsored By NTT Communications Corporation

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, opening on June 6th in Tokyo DisneySea Park, will be sponsored by NTT Communications Corporation.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, one of the new attractions scheduled to open at the eighth themed port Fantasy Springs (opening on June 6th, 2024) in Tokyo DisneySea Park, will be sponsored by NTT Communications Corporation.

Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films and a Disney hotel.

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs will be home to new attractions, restaurants, a shop, and more.

Peter Pan’s Never Land is one of three themed areas within Fantasy Springs that immerses guests into the world of the Disney Animation film, Peter Pan.

Featuring the attraction Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, guests join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure through Never Land to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

During their journey, guests encounter Wendy, Michael, the mermaids, Tiger Lily and other beloved characters from the film.

Since 2011, NTT Communications Corporation has been an official sponsor of attractions at Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea, aiming to bring dreams and excitement to all through these experiences.

Magical visits await guests who will experience this new attraction, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, presented by NTT Communications Corporation.

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.