Imagineers Give Sneak Peek At New “Peter Pan” Attraction in Tokyo DisneySea

Imagineers are sharing a little bit of information about the tech that is helping park guests fly through Never Land in the new Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea.

What’s Happening:

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea is currently in soft openings ahead of an official opening on June 6, 2024. As part of Tokyo DisneySea’s newest port, fans can embark on new attractions including Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure.

Behind the scenes, Disney Imagineers have worked tirelessly to bring an all-new ride system to life, one that will allow park guests to fly over Never Land in a way that has not been done on Peter Pan attractions at other Disney Parks around the globe.

Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and creative collaboration with artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, they crafted a ride that seamlessly blends ride vehicle motion with show elements and all-new animation, including a groundbreaking projection system.

On Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, you’re invited to join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids in a daring quest to rescue John from the clutches of Captain Hook and his band of pirates. Aboard a boat sprinkled with pixie dust by Tinker Bell, you’ll soar into the sky and encounter iconic scenes and characters from the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film Peter Pan, including Wendy, Michael, the mischievous mermaids, and even Captain Hook’s formidable ship, the Jolly Roger.

Imagineers explored various ride systems, ultimately settling on a motion base to create the illusion of soaring through the air. This approach, combined with meticulous attention to detail, resulted in a full six degrees of freedom motion base, a turntable and track system that delivers a very convincing sense of flight and immersion.

The groundbreaking solid state projection system allows a single lens to create stunning 3D effects. This, coupled with meticulous testing and integration of practical sets, ensured a seamless blend of physical and digital elements, enhancing the overall immersive experience.

The magic of the new attraction is a testament to the collaborative spirit and ingenuity of Imagineers and artists from the Walt Disney Animation Studios. This attraction has some of the highest levels of integration between show elements, custom animation and ride dynamics, creating an experience that resonates with guests.

This is just one of the new attractions that Imagineers have brought to life for Fantasy Springs, whether it’s soaring through Never Land, helping Tinker Bell deliver packages in Pixie Hollow, journeying to the North Mountain or experiencing a Lantern Festival!

Fantasy Springs opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th.