Photos and Video: “Dream Makers” Statue Unveiled at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has debuted the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue, “Dream Makers” in celebration of 100 years of Disney and the resort’s 18th anniversary. Today, “Dream Makers” was revealed against the picturesque backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

The statue depicts Walt and Mickey returning to the park decades after he had the inspiration for Disneyland, reflecting on the past 100 years of success of The Walt Disney Company and looking forward to what comes next.

In the statue, Walt and Mickey are depicted as they would have appeared in Walt’s late fifties.

The park bench Walt is sitting on is modeled after a Griffith Park bench on displayed in Disneyland in California, USA.

The unveiling moment on the eve of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary was officiated by: Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, HKDL Ali Rubinstein, Senior Vice President, Executive Global Management of Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering Edward Ovalle, Archives Manager at Walt Disney Archives

They were joined by senior executives, representatives from non-profit organizations, community friends, devoted fans, students and alumni from Disney Imaginations Hong Kong and local youth program Project Melo, and distinguished guests from Walt Disney Imagineering Hong Kong.

Along with Mickey, they unveiled the statue and two plaques beside it – on the left is an open sketchbook, symbolizing Disney’s legacy so far, while on the right is a sketchbook yet to be opened, symbolizing that plans for the future are still unknown, with endless possibilities waiting to be discovered.

The celebration featured a “Dream Makers Fireside Chat” for around 900 guests moderated by 2022-2023 Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Lily Chan and Tony Dick, featuring Moriarty and guest speakers Rubinstein and Ovalle, who spoke about Walt Disney as a person, entrepreneur, innovator and storyteller.

The event also showcased videos of Walt Disney Imagineering Hong Kong’s creative team talking about the making of the statue from concept to production, and historical footage of Disney Ambassadors sharing firsthand insights on Walt’s spirit and legacy.

A couple shots of the Dream Makers statue at #HongKongDisneyland at dusk pic.twitter.com/6Mv95lqWIT — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 15, 2023

