Photos: Construction Walls Look at the Past and Future of Downtown Disney

We stopped by the Disneyland Resort yesterday and checked out the ongoing construction on the Downtown Disney District. A series of new construction walls feature both a look back at Downtown Disney’s past and a look at its future.
- First, this new construction wall offers a timeline looking at the history of Downtown Disney dating back to the 1950s.
- The wall details the opening of the Disneyland hotel up to the expansion of the Disneyland Resort that brought not only Disney California Adventure, but also restaurants, retail and a movie theater complex.
- After reading about Downtown Disney’s past, they can look to the future as this wall also features concept art for future projects.
- Additionally, there is another themed construction wall promoting the future arrival of the restaurant Din Tai Fung at Downtown Disney.
- Din Tai Fun is planned to open in 2024.
- To see more from our trip to the Disneyland Resort, check out our Walk and Talk in the video below:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com