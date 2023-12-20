Photos: Construction Walls Look at the Past and Future of Downtown Disney

We stopped by the Disneyland Resort yesterday and checked out the ongoing construction on the Downtown Disney District. A series of new construction walls feature both a look back at Downtown Disney’s past and a look at its future.

  • First, this new construction wall offers a timeline looking at the history of Downtown Disney dating back to the 1950s.
  • The wall details the opening of the Disneyland hotel up to the expansion of the Disneyland Resort that brought not only Disney California Adventure, but also restaurants, retail and a movie theater complex.

  • After reading about Downtown Disney’s past, they can look to the future as this wall also features concept art for future projects.

  • Additionally, there is another themed construction wall promoting the future arrival of the restaurant Din Tai Fung at Downtown Disney.
  • Din Tai Fun is planned to open in 2024.

  • To see more from our trip to the Disneyland Resort, check out our Walk and Talk in the video below:

