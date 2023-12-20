Photos: Construction Walls Look at the Past and Future of Downtown Disney

We stopped by the Disneyland Resort yesterday and checked out the ongoing construction on the Downtown Disney District. A series of new construction walls feature both a look back at Downtown Disney’s past and a look at its future.

First, this new construction wall offers a timeline looking at the history of Downtown Disney dating back to the 1950s.

The wall details the opening of the Disneyland hotel up to the expansion of the Disneyland Resort that brought not only Disney California Adventure

After reading about Downtown Disney’s past, they can look to the future as this wall also features concept art for future projects.

Additionally, there is another themed construction wall promoting the future arrival of the restaurant Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fun is planned to open in 2024.

To see more from our trip to the Disneyland Resort, check out our Walk and Talk in the video below: