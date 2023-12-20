Photos: Festive Character Decorations Come to Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort

A beautiful collection of Christmas-themed sculptures and trees can be found throughout Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. Let’s take a look at what’s on display.

Disneytown is Shanghai Disney Resort’s equivalent of Disney Springs and Downtown Disney – a shopping, dining, outdoor and entertainment commercial district located right next to Shanghai Disneyland. This year, a charming collection of Disney-themed sculptures and trees have been set up, inspired by characters, movies and of course, the ever-popular Duffy and Friends.

Celebrating the brand new Zootopia land inside Shanghai Disneyland is this display featuring Nicky, Judy, and other favorite characters.

Anna and Elsa appear in their winter attire from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, along with the loveable snowman himself.

Three different displays feature some classic Disney characters, including Mickey & Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey & Louie, and Chip & Dale.

Two Pixar-themed displays feature The Incredibles and Toy Story.

Finally, a beautiful Princess-themed tree featuring the Enchanted Storybook Castle in the background.