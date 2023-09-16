Photos: Halloween on the High Seas Returns to the Disney Wish

Halloween on the High Seas has returned to the Disney Wish, bringing spooky fun back to the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship.

With the Disney Wish’s first Halloween on the High Seas cruise of the year underway, the ship’s Grand Hall has been decorated with the familiar pumpkin tree and a ghoulish garland.

Even the portholes have been adorned with the faces of iconic Disney villains like Ursula and Hades.

Of course, cruisers can pick up special Halloween on the High Seas merchandise in the shops aboard the Disney Wish as well.

For the second year, guests sailing during one of these special cruises will also find Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.

There are still 11 Halloween on the High Seas itineraries available aboard the Disney Wish for this year, including both three- and four-night Bahaman cruises, as well as multiple options aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

You can see all of the Halloween on the High Seas itineraries for 2023 here

There are also 35 Halloween on the High Seas itineraries available for 2024, which you can see here