Photos: Holiday Decor Takes Over the Disney Dream for Very Merrytime Cruise

The holiday season is here and that means the return of Very Merrytime Cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships. Some of our team is currently on the Disney Dream and we have a look at all the holiday decor around th ship.

First off, guests are greeted in the atrium by festive garland and lights and of course, a Christmas tree.

The Disney Dream Gingerbread House also provides some additional holiday magic for cruisers.

Guests will also find holiday decor throughout the ship, including outside the Walt Disney Theatre, in the bars and lounges and other common areas.

Be sure to follow along with the thread below for more from the Disney Dream.

Time to enjoy the Merriest Cruise aboard the #DisneyDream pic.twitter.com/YePrvpsqvM — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 30, 2023