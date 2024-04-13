Photos: Nat Geo “Secrets of the Octopus” Photo Op Outside Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As part of Disney and Nat Geo’s ourHOME campaign, a new photo op themed to National Geographic’s Secrets of the Octopus is now available at the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The new photo op features the iconic National Geographic logo, with octopus tentacles from up from beneath for Secrets of the Octopus .

. A sign promoting the new documentary, which premieres on Disney+

The new photo op is now available as part of Disney and Nat Geo’s ourHome campaign, which brings compelling stories to the forefront, including highlighting efforts being undertaken as part of Disney Planet Possible, a commitment to taking meaningful and measurable action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.

The photo op can be found just outside of the park, in front of the park’s main entrance.

About Secrets of the Octopus:

Octopuses are like aliens on Earth: three hearts, blue blood and the ability to squeeze through a space the size of their eyeballs. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron, the next installment of the award-winning “Secrets of” franchise returns with Secrets of the Octopus.

The three-part series explores their one-of-a-kind superpowers, extraordinary intelligence, and secret social lives. There is so much more to these weird and wonderful animals that are intelligent enough to use tools, transform their bodies to mimic other animals, and even communicate with different species.

Narrated by award-winning actor Paul Rudd and featuring National Geographic Explorer, Wayfinder Awardee and science communicator Dr. Alex Schnell, Secrets of the Octopus will bring us closer than ever to these elusive creatures.

Secrets of the Octopus premieres April 21st (Earth Day) at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ Hulu

OurHOME in the Disney Parks:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will celebrate Earth Week (April 21st though 28th) with specialty offerings and experiences.

An ourHOME Castle show at Disneyland

Special photo activations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disneyland Resort

Animation Academy Disney California Adventure

Shanghai Disney Resort will host the ourHOME Nature Conservation Forum on April 22nd, joined by National Geographic Explorer Xi Zhinong and will see the return of the "Celebrate Earth – Earth Month Fair" at Disneytown from April 19th through 22nd.