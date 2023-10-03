Photos: New Projection Mapping Effect Added to Muppet*Vision 3D

Waldo the Spirit of 3D has received a modern update within Muppet*Vision 3D, as a new projection mapping effect has been added to the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction. We’ll also take a look at construction outside the attraction.

The scene that features Waldo exploding into hundreds of copies of himself has been updated with new modern projection mapping effects.

Outside the attraction, construction is still occurring in the Grand Avenue area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that contains Muppet*Vision 3D, PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano and Baseline Tap House. The area is themed around a modern day Los Angeles, making use of some of the old Streets of America facades.

Construction walls currently surround a wall that was present on the left side of the street, leading towards Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The restrooms behind and all surrounding establishments remain open at this time.

The iconic Miss Piggy fountain in front of Muppet*Vision 3D is currently blocked off by planters as it undergoes a refurbishment.