Photos: Meet Santa Duffy for a Limited Time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you were not able to see Santa Duffy at Disney Jollywood Nights; those visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios today can have the chance to see him in his holiday best.

What’s Happening:

Those visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios had a special Christmas surprise this morning, as Santa Duffy was greeting guests at It’s a Wonderful Shop.

It was previously announced that this meet and greet was only available at Disney Jollywood Nights, which was a separate ticketed event at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

He can now be found at It’s a Wonderful Shop in the Grand Avenue area, previously where guests could meet Santa.

This is a different spot than where he appeared at Disney Jollywood Nights.

According to the My Disney Experience app, he will be there today from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests are being asked for their phone number for a return time to visit Santa Duffy.

The sign out in front of It’s a Wonderful Shop says, “Meet Duffy in his Holiday Best. Please provide us with your US 10-digit mobile number to receive text message alerts when it is time to return. You will receive two (2) text message alerts from us. Message and data rates apply. Privacy Policy is available at DisneyPrivacyCenter.com."