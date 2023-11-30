Photos: Santa Pays a Holiday Visit to the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Disney California Adventure

As the Festival of Holidays continues at Disney California Adventure, we head down the trail into Grizzly Peak to see what festivities are taking place in the most rustic of lands.

We’ll begin at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail which is home to Santa’s Holiday Visit. This is of course where park guests can meet with Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself! But that’s not all that awaits…

Even the statue of Koda and Kenai from Brother Bear gets all wrapped up for the holidays.

Guests can purchase some Treats for Santa, or even for themselves!

Some fun decor is added to the Sequoia Smokejumpers Training Tower, transforming it into “Fly with the Reindeer.”

Over in the Ahwahnee Camp Circle, guests can meet with the main man himself – Santa Claus!

Younger guests can even partake in a rubber duckie race!

Over towards Grizzly River Run, guests can meet with Nick and Judy from Zootopia in front of a festive backdrop.

And heading towards Paradise Gardens Park, you’ll find Dug and Russell from Up, in front of a new festive backdrop.