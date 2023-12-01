Photos: Seasons Greetings Room Decor Adds More Holiday Magic to a Very Merrytime Cruise on the Disney Dream

The holiday season is here and that means the return of Very Merrytime Cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships. Some of our team is currently on the Disney Dream and we have a look at the holiday stateroom decor available for purchase.

For $118, Disney Cruise Line guests can order the Seasons Greetings! Room decor package to enhance their Very Merrytime Cruise experience.

This merry room decor gift set includes a “Goofy on deck” bendable plush, a cozy holiday blanket with some of your favorite Disney pals, a Mickey Mouse-shaped pillow with a sewn-in advent calendar (includes a stick to mark the date), 2 felt ceiling banners with removable felt ornaments and a handy storage bin.

You can order the decor set here

Be sure to follow along with the thread below for more from the Disney Dream.

Time to enjoy the Merriest Cruise aboard the #DisneyDream pic.twitter.com/YePrvpsqvM — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 30, 2023