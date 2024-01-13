Photos: New Lobby Lounge Inspired by “Sleeping Beauty” Now Open at the Disneyland Hotel

A new Lobby Lounge themed around Sleeping Beauty recently debuted at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

This new lounge is located next to Goofy’s Kitchen in the former location of the Steakhouse 55 lounge.

The lounge features artwork and thematic details inspired by the striking Eyvind Earle designs for Walt Disney’s classic animated feature, Sleeping Beauty. In addition to artwork on the walls, the chairs and pillows also feature a similar aesthetic, alongside cutout trees reminiscent of those from the film.

If you’re looking to visit this new lounge, be aware, it’s only open from 5:00 p.m.-close on Wednesday-Sunday.