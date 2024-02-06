Photos: Finishing Touches Added for Symphony of Colours at Disneyland Paris

New decorations have begun to appear in preparation for Disneyland Paris’ Symphony of Colours.

A majority of the large scale decorations are inspired by Tinkerbell, Perriwinkle, and the rest of the fairy friends from Pixie Hollow as a part of “Blooming in Colours: A Journey into Fairy Worlds”.

Along with the fantastical greenery “sprouting” throughout the park, flower beds have begun to look like paint splatters in preparation for the Symphony of Colours and new entertainment offering, “A Million Splashes of Colour”. I’m ready to be obsessed with another Disneyland Paris original song.

The Symphony of Colours officially kicks off on February 10th at Disneyland Paris.