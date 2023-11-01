Photos / Video: A Closer Look at Asha from “Wish” Meeting Guests at EPCOT

Asha, the main character of Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish, is now meeting and greeting with guests in EPCOT. We stopped by the park today to meet with Disney’s newest heroine.

Asha can be found at the World Showcase Friendship Ambassador Gazebo, located near the Mexico pavilion and across from Disney Traders, at the following times:

11:55 AM

1:50 PM

3:00 PM

The gazebo has been decorated with some minimal items and banners from the Kingdom of Rosas.

And the ever-peppy Asha arrives! She is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.

We met Asha from #Wish at #EPCOT and she told us a little more about herself and the Kingdom of Rosas! pic.twitter.com/yGWucsum9k — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 1, 2023

About Wish:

Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold. Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.