Photos / Video: Tour the New Disney Cruise Line Terminal at Florida’s Port Everglades

The Disney Cruise Line has arrived at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, with a brand new dedicated terminal, creating the second year-round homeport in Florida. We had the chance to check out the new terminal today, as we departed on a Very Merrytime Cruise aboard the Disney Dream.

Approaching the new terminal, voyagers can get pretty close to the Disney Dream while it’s docked.

Entering inside, guests are greeted by two fun murals. Firstly, this one features Disney characters aboard the Disney Cruise Line, drawn in a cute, Mary Blair-esque style.

There’s also this black and white mural in a similar style of Steamboat Willie.

Tour the NEW Disney Cruise Line Terminal at Port Everglades:

Port Everglades’ ideal location in South Florida offers guests the opportunity to experience beautiful beaches, world-class entertainment, shopping, and dining, as well as family and cultural activities, before or after their cruise. It is also conveniently located near major airports and highways, allowing guests to easily travel to and from the port.

Once guests arrive at the terminal to embark on their voyage, they will “dive” into the world of Finding Nemo, with some of their favorite friends from the film displayed on colorful murals.

The more than 104,000-square foot terminal was reimagined by Walt Disney Imagineering exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests to provide a seamless embarkation experience.

Here’s a closer look at some of the details on the Finding Nemo mural.

There’s a variety of photo-ops throughout the terminal that guests can pose with.

Plenty of charging ports to be found as well.

And here we head aboard the Disney Dream, which is currently exclusively docked at Port Everglades.

Taking a look back at the terminal from the entry onto the Disney Dream.

The Disney Dream is now sailing from Port Everglades, with the Disney Magic set to follow on May 9th, 2024, offering guests the opportunity to sail on a mix of three, four and five-night cruises to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.