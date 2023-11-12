Photos / Video: “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” Stage Show Brings Muppets, Mice and Princesses Together for Disney Jollywood Nights

One of the most hotly anticipated items of the line-up for Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has to be the “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” show. This star-studded variety show in the grand tradition of Tinseltown holiday specials features Princess, Muppets, and more!

The show takes place four times nightly during Disney Jollywood Nights at the Theatre of the Stars at 8:45, 9:45, 10:45 and 11:45.

With special guest stars including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Tiana, Belle, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, there are plenty of surprises in store! Singers, dancers and live jazz musicians round out the talented cast of entertainers in this dazzling performance.

Watch the Full “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” Show:

Following an introductory song, the show kicks into high gear as Miss Piggy sings “Toyland” from Babes in Toyland, while Kermit tries to convince her of the real meaning of Christmas.

Tiana then bursts out onto the stage to perform an original, jazzy Christmas song.

A holiday show wouldn’t be complete without Mickey and Minnie, seen here dressed as Santa and Mrs. Clause. They come out to help “Deck the Halls.”

Dressed in her gorgeous gown from Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, Belle then comes out on stage to perform “As Long As There’s Christmas” from the aforementioned film.

And finally, in a finale worthy of Hollywood, Mickey and Minnie are joined by Kermit, Miss Piggy and the ensemble to bring the house down.

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from the very first Disney Jollywood Nights event!