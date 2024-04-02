Photos / Video: Forces of Nature by AntiGravity New Acrobatic Show Debuts at EPCOT

A new live show has debuted at EPCOT within the new World Celebration Gardens. Forces of Nature by AntiGravity features acrobatic performers representing Mother Nature and different elements.

What's Happening:

There's a brand new life show that debuted in World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT.

Forces of Nature by AntiGravity represents Mother Nature and different elements with aerial acrobatic performers.

During the show, the Earth and platform spin as the performers use the fabric at the top of the globe while also climbing over the globe and doing incredible acrobatic moves to the music.

Elements that are represented include ice, wind, rain, and fire.

Performers each have their hair and makeup styled perfectly to align with their element along with their costume.

The show lasts about 16 minutes.

This isn't the first time that AntiGravity Orlando has worked with the Walt Disney World Resort. During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, they had an Art Defying Gravity show.

Check out our video of a full performance of Forces of Nature below:

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.