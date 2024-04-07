Cast Member Pin Trading Returns Across Walt Disney World With New “Hidden Disney” Pins

Pin Trading is back across Walt Disney World, and guests can now trade with Cast Members wearing packs and lanyards across property once again, and might even find some new fun while trading!

What’s Happening:

Starting today, you can once again trade with cast members using lanyards and packs across all of Walt Disney World.

There are Disney pins that are exclusive for cast member trading for a limited time and eagle-eyed guests may find pins from new “Hidden Disney” pin sets while trading across Walt Disney World. Each set contains five standard and uniquely themed designs.

Hidden Disney – once formerly just hidden Mickeys denoting Cast Member exclusives – range with new “hidden” iconography. IE, A pin with Pixar characters or items will feature the famous Pixar Ball, and a Star Wars

Later this year, a retail mystery pouch will be available with the original five pins, plus a sixth pin in each set — known as a “chaser” pin. For those who love an even bigger challenge, within the retail mystery pouch there will be a new element this year with the introduction of a “super chaser” pin in one particular set — an even rarer find!

Disney Pin Trading is a special community of pin traders that goes way back, 25 years actually, and Walt Disney World has teased that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary later this year.

Disney Pins have been a collectible souvenir since Disneyland EPCOT Disneyland Resort

If you want to head to Walt Disney World to Pin Trade yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,