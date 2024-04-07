Cast Member Pin Trading Returns Across Walt Disney World With New “Hidden Disney” Pins

Pin Trading is back across Walt Disney World, and guests can now trade with Cast Members wearing packs and lanyards across property once again, and might even find some new fun while trading!
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, you can once again trade with cast members using lanyards and packs across all of Walt Disney World.
- There are Disney pins that are exclusive for cast member trading for a limited time and eagle-eyed guests may find pins from new “Hidden Disney” pin sets while trading across Walt Disney World. Each set contains five standard and uniquely themed designs.
- Hidden Disney – once formerly just hidden Mickeys denoting Cast Member exclusives – range with new “hidden” iconography. IE, A pin with Pixar characters or items will feature the famous Pixar Ball, and a Star Wars Pin will contain the Rebel Alliance Icon.
- Later this year, a retail mystery pouch will be available with the original five pins, plus a sixth pin in each set — known as a “chaser” pin. For those who love an even bigger challenge, within the retail mystery pouch there will be a new element this year with the introduction of a “super chaser” pin in one particular set — an even rarer find!
- Disney Pin Trading is a special community of pin traders that goes way back, 25 years actually, and Walt Disney World has teased that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary later this year.
- Disney Pins have been a collectible souvenir since Disneyland opened in 1955, but it wasn’t until 1999’s Millennium Celebration at EPCOT that the idea of Pin Trading was introduced. As part of the craze, collectors could purchase pins through the 15 month long celebration and trade with Cast Members wearing a pin lanyard. The activity proved so popular that specialty kiosks were created with designated areas where guests could trade with other guests as well as Cast Members. The following celebration at Walt Disney World, 100 Years of Magic, saw the introduction of the Sorcerer’s Hat at Disney-MGM Studios, where beneath the controversial icon stood a special Pin Trading area (alongside 100 years of Walt Disney interactive activity) and the introduction of the Magical Moments pins, interactive pins representing each park that would illuminate at designated moments on select attractions and nighttime spectaculars (sound familiar?) Pin Trading also expanded to Disneyland Resort, which hosts multiple pin trading events, and has also expanded to the other Disney Parks around the globe, each with their own pins and traditions, even including Disney’s Aulani in Hawaii.
