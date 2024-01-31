Cast Member Costumes Get In On The Immersive Fun of The New Pixar Place Hotel

With the official opening of the new Pixar Place Hotel (transforming the prior Paradise Pier Hotel), comes an often overlooked change – Cast Member Costumes.

Nearly every square inch of the former Paradise Pier Hotel has welcomed a modern and beautiful change into the Pixar Place Hotel, Disneyland’s newest lodging that celebrates the iconic Pixar Animation Studios and their catalog of films, both feature length and animated shorts. From the pool deck and giftshop to a whimsical staircase and the rooms themselves, guests are immersed into their animation process and productions. Cast Member costumes are no different.

According to Disney, it was the concept that “It all starts with a pixel” that drove the creative design process when it came to the costumes worn by Cast Members at the new hotel. That’s why when guests first arrive at the hotel, they may notice simple shapes, similar to a pixel, on the Cast Members working in Valet and Bell Services. Their costumes are covered in squares, you know, like pixels, that make up the entirety of their wardrobe.

This idea continues right into the lobby, where guests will be surrounded by unique art and displays from the various films in the Pixar Animation Studios catalog. At the front desk, guests will be greeted by Cast Members wearing costumes that feature strips of color, with the idea that the color is what helps the film come to life from start to finish, much like how guests rely on the front desk cast to interact throughout their stay, from the first greeting to the final farewell after check-out.

Disney also knows that the true heroes of the resort are their housekeeping and custodial staff. As such, their costumes feature highly stylized patterns that subtly reference some of the main characters in the Pixar films, or a better way of phrasing that – the heroes of the story.

With the Pixar Place Hotel being the first hotel fully themed to Pixar in the country, the cast are proud to wear the costumes that were designed by Walt Disney Imagineering hand in hand with Pixar Animation Studios, and the costuming department at the Disneyland Resort. Susanna Mercado, a room attendant at the Pixar Place Hotel called wearing the costumes a “huge privilege,” saying that “From the start of it all, Toy Story to Elemental – to bring those characters to life, across the property from the lobby to the guest rooms – and even to our costumes, to show the variety of characters from favorite Pixar films is incredible.”

You can see the costumes for yourselves at the Pixar Place Hotel, now officially open at the Disneyland Resort. If you’d like more information about the Pixar Place Hotel or to book a stay there or anywhere else at the Disneyland Resort, you’ve got a friend in our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who will help with all your booking and travel needs.