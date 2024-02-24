Pixar Animation Studios Shares The New Pixar Place Hotel From Concept To Reality

Pixar Animation Studios is showcasing how similar the new Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is compared to the original concept art released as the transformation from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel was revealed.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios is no stranger to watching a concept take shape into reality— but they are when it comes to building a hotel. After all, they specialize in animated films!

That’s why their official Instagram account posted a series of photos showcasing the original concept art for the newly reimagined and reopened Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort compared to the final result that guests can now find when visiting.

As you scroll, you will be quick to notice that the difference is quite negligible as the final result looks remarkably like what was proposed when the transformation of Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the new Pixar Place Hotel was originally announced.

The 15-story hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure Finding Nemo -themed splash pad, new fitness center, play court, shopping and more.

-themed splash pad, new fitness center, play court, shopping and more. You can check out all of our different coverage when the transformation was officially complete, marking the grand opening of the Pixar Place Hotel, here.

Pixar Place Hotel is designed to evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar Animation Studios film, while celebrating the artistic process of creating them. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor highlights vibrant stories from the iconic studio, while simultaneously revealing some never-before-seen artwork.

