Pixar Artist Introduces Us To Anxiety From “Inside Out 2” During Visit To Pixar Place Hotel

As we get closer to the debut of Inside Out 2 later this year, we are treated to one of Pixar’s artists introducing us to one of Riley’s new emotions during a visit at the new Pixar Place Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Pixar artist Keiko Maruyama recently visited the new Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort Inside Out 2 .

. In a new video, Maruyama, who serves as Character Art Director for the film, starts sketching one of the newest emotions from the film, Anxiety, in what appears to be – appropriately enough – the Sketch Pad Cafe at the newly transformed hotel.

From there, we get to see the sketch drawn out and learn a bit more about the character, including some notes from the character designer, Deanna Marsigliese.

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a score by Andrea Datzman, releases only in theaters June 14, 2024. The reimagined Pixar Place Hotel opened Jan. 30, 2024, marking the official transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel into the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. The 15-story hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure

With a wealth of vibrant artwork on display, Pixar Place Hotel evokes the creativity, artistry and humor that each Pixar story holds. From initial sparks of inspiration to final designs, hotel guests can see how the filmmakers bring beloved Pixar movies and short films to life.

