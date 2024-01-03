Pixar Shares Technical Magic Behind The Lighting of “Soul” Ahead Of Limited Theatrical Run

Pixar Animation Studios is sharing a bit of technical fun with some wonderful lighting from their film, Soul, ahead of its limited theatrical run later this month.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a collection of images showcasing some of the technical advancements when it comes to lighting their film, Soul.

You can swipe through the photos and see for yourself how the teams at the iconic animation house attempted to make photorealistic lighting in the real world of Joe Gardner, as well as bring that real-life lighting to the ethereal world of The Great Before, where you can see the lighting on stage with Joe’s soul alongside one of The Counselors (AKA Jerry).

Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz. When he’s offered a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with one of the greats, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Though it originally debuted in 2020 on Disney+ Soul is finally getting its chance to head to theaters everywhere for a limited run, starting on January 12th. There, the film is slated to be accompanied by the Sparkshort, Burrow, as was originally intended back in 2020.

Soul is not the only title that went straight to Disney+ that is also getting a theatrical release. Both Luca and Turning Red are also heading to theaters, with Turning Red arriving on February 9th, and Luca on March 22nd.