Removed Play Elements Return to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park

After disappearing earlier this year in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, a new play feature that debuted with the reimagined land has returned.

What’s Happening:

After disappearing in July, mere months after debuting as part of the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, specialty play equipment has returned to Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard.

The equipment disappeared (with no explanation or reason given) shortly after the area opened, leaving the sprinkler themed play features nowhere to be seen until recently at the park.

The new playground-style equipment is themed to The Sprinkle Spring 5000, which is more like a spring-loaded see-saw, themed to oversize lawn sprinklers in Goofy’s yard, and debuted with the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in March of this year.

When the play equipment disappeared, some Disneyland fans were immediately reminded of Mickey’s Toontown original opening back in 1993, when slowly but surely, different play elements of the new land were removed over time. Unlike those experiences however, the see-saw type experience as part of Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard did return for guests to enjoy once again.

According to the Dedicated to all things play, Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises, as well as enjoy an all-new, elevated clubhouse. When you step inside Goofy’s House, you’ll find a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine. The confectionery contraption begins high outside of Goofy’s home, as drips of honey fall from a beehive onto a chute that slides the colorful drops around and down into the home. From there, junior candymakers will help Goofy make the candy, and the silly sounds of household appliances will combine to make a truly Goofy symphony.