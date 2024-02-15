Academy Award Winner Natalie Portman Visits Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has taken to social media to show off her recent visit to Disneyland, spending some time in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman stopped by the Disneyland Resort

While some may have expected Portman to appear in, say, Star Wars Thor films, most recently Thor: Love and Thunder.

For that, Portman reprised her role as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.

With her visit, Portman captioned the photo “Thank you for helping me impress my kids Disneyland!”

Avengers Campus allows Disney California Adventure guests to team up with the Avengers, like Thor, at a campus that they’ve created to recruit the next generation of superheroes.

