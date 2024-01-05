Private “Star Wars” Photoshoots Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New, private Star Wars-themed Disney PhotoPass sessions will soon be able to book inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The local Batuu Image Specialists (known on our planet as Disney PhotoPass photographers) will be offering personalized Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 20-minute photo sessions called “Capture Your Moment” to document visitors’ adventures.
- Scoundrels, rogues, smugglers and Resistance sympathizers needn’t worry: The only mission of these Image Specialists is to ensure travelers have scans to take back to their home planet.
- During these sessions, the Image Specialists, equipped with enhanced holoscanning droids, will travel with you around Batuu, processing scans in front of the Millennium Falcon or a First Order Shuttle, at the market in Black Spire Outpost, among the beautiful landscapes of lush forests and majestic mountains, or as you explore other beloved spots on the planet.
- Your Image Specialist can also offer you an assortment of artifacts that you can use while documenting your mission.
- Each Capture Your Moment photo session is $99 and can include up to eight guests.
- Photos are not included with the price of a session. However, those with a Disney PhotoPass entitlement such as Memory Maker or Memory Maker One Day, as well as qualifying Annual Passholders with a Disney PhotoPass download benefit, can download the photos taken during a session at no extra cost. You can also opt to purchase photos individually.
- Bookings for this new Capture Your Moment experience in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open on January 17th, with sessions offered daily during regular park hours starting January 24th.
- Beginning January 17th, you can book a session online by clicking here. Bookings can be made up to 60 days in advance, and advance reservations are strongly recommended. A limited number of same-day reservations may be available; to inquire, check the My Disney Experience app.
