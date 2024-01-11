Ramen Rumble Returns to Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs This Month

Ramen Rumble, Orlando’s exhilarating culinary competition, is making its return to Disney Springs, as Morimoto Asia hosts the epic battle on January 22.

Chefs will compete for the championship title of “Ramen Royalty of Central Florida,” plus bragging rights and the coveted “Broth Belt” trophy.

Each contestant will operate their own station and present a unique style of ramen filled with creative toppings and interesting textures for guests to sample and vote on — crowning the next Ramen Royalty of Central Florida.