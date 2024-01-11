Ramen Rumble Returns to Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs This Month

Ramen Rumble, Orlando’s exhilarating culinary competition, is making its return to Disney Springs, as Morimoto Asia hosts the epic battle on January 22.

  • Five of the community’s best and brightest chefs will come together to present a unique style of ramen, made with creative toppings and textures for guests to sample and vote on.
  • Chefs will compete for the championship title of “Ramen Royalty of Central Florida,” plus bragging rights and the coveted “Broth Belt” trophy.
  • Each contestant will operate their own station and present a unique style of ramen filled with creative toppings and interesting textures for guests to sample and vote on — crowning the next Ramen Royalty of Central Florida.

  • This year’s participating Restaurants and Chefs include:
    • Chef Wendy Lopez of Reyes Mezcaleria
    • Chef Yoko Takagi of Ramen Takagi
    • Chef Lewin Lin of Susuru
    • Chef Sonny Nguyen of Domu
    • Chef Takeshi Ikeuchi of Morimoto Asia
  • This event is presented in partnership with event founders, Sue & Jason Chin of Good Salt Restaurant Group, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Give Kids the World. 
  • Tickets for the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. seating are still available, starting at $95++ for general admission and $650++ for a VIP Booth, so get them before they are all gone.
  • Get your tickets today and join some of Orlando’s culinary leaders as they battle it out for noodle glory!
