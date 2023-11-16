Recipe for Plant-Based Potato Flautas From Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure

Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for a delicious dish found at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park. These plant-based potato flautas are served with plant-based chorizo, vegan piquillo crema, tomatillo-serrano sauce, and an arugula escabeche salad.
What's Happening:
Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce
- 4 small tomatillos (enough to make 1 cup), peeled and washed
- 2 serrano chiles, stem removed
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
- 1/2 Hass avocado (3 tablespoons)
- 1/4 cup spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup canola oil
Vegan Piquillo Crema
- 1/2 cup silken tofu
- 1/4 cup chopped piquillo peppers
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Arugula Escabeche Salad:
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 Fresno pepper, sliced into thin rings
- 8 thin slices red onion
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Potato Flautas:
- 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 potatoes)
- 1 tablespoon minced serrano pepper, more if you prefer spicy
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- Canola oil, for frying
For Serving:
- 1 cup soy chorizo
- Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce
- Potato Flautas
- Vegan Piquillo Crema
- Arugula Escabeche Salad
For Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce:
- Place tomatillos and serrano chiles in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 to 8 minutes, or until softened. Drain and place in blender
- Add garlic, avocado, spinach, and salt and puree until smooth. Slowly drizzle in oil with blender running on low speed.
For Piquillo Crema:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For Arugula Escabeche Salad:
- Toss arugula, peppers, onion, and cilantro in a bowl. (Take care when handling chilies and peppers)
- Drizzle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper.
For Potato Flautas:
- Peel potatoes and cut into cubes. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Do not cover.
- Drain and cool potatoes. Mash until creamy and add serrano pepper, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Warm tortillas and evenly portion filling in each, about 2 tablespoons each. Roll and close with toothpicks, 2 in each roll, spaced evenly apart.
- With caution, heat enough oil to come 1 inch up the sides of a heavy pan. When oil is 350°F, carefully place flautas in oil and fry until golden, about 4 minutes. Continue working in batches, removing from pan and draining on paper towels. Remove toothpicks.
To Serve:
- While flautas are frying, sauté chorizo in a small frying pan until crisp.
- Equally divide Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce among 4 serving platters. Place 3 Potato Flautas on top in each platter and top flautas with soy chorizo. Drizzle with Vegan Piquillo Crema and top with a little Arugula Escabeche Salad.
