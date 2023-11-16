Recipe for Plant-Based Potato Flautas From Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure

Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for a delicious dish found at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park. These plant-based potato flautas are served with plant-based chorizo, vegan piquillo crema, tomatillo-serrano sauce, and an arugula escabeche salad.

What's Happening:

Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce

4 small tomatillos (enough to make 1 cup), peeled and washed

2 serrano chiles, stem removed

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh garlic

1/2 Hass avocado (3 tablespoons)

1/4 cup spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup canola oil

Vegan Piquillo Crema

1/2 cup silken tofu

1/4 cup chopped piquillo peppers

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Arugula Escabeche Salad:

1 cup arugula

1 Fresno pepper, sliced into thin rings

8 thin slices red onion

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Potato Flautas:

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 potatoes)

1 tablespoon minced serrano pepper, more if you prefer spicy

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

Canola oil, for frying

For Serving:

1 cup soy chorizo

Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce

Potato Flautas

Vegan Piquillo Crema

Arugula Escabeche Salad

For Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce:

Place tomatillos and serrano chiles in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 to 8 minutes, or until softened. Drain and place in blender

Add garlic, avocado, spinach, and salt and puree until smooth. Slowly drizzle in oil with blender running on low speed.

For Piquillo Crema:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For Arugula Escabeche Salad:

Toss arugula, peppers, onion, and cilantro in a bowl. (Take care when handling chilies and peppers)

Drizzle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper.

For Potato Flautas:

Peel potatoes and cut into cubes. Place in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Do not cover.

Drain and cool potatoes. Mash until creamy and add serrano pepper, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Warm tortillas and evenly portion filling in each, about 2 tablespoons each. Roll and close with toothpicks, 2 in each roll, spaced evenly apart.

With caution, heat enough oil to come 1 inch up the sides of a heavy pan. When oil is 350°F, carefully place flautas in oil and fry until golden, about 4 minutes. Continue working in batches, removing from pan and draining on paper towels. Remove toothpicks.

To Serve:

While flautas are frying, sauté chorizo in a small frying pan until crisp.

Equally divide Tomatillo-Serrano Sauce among 4 serving platters. Place 3 Potato Flautas on top in each platter and top flautas with soy chorizo. Drizzle with Vegan Piquillo Crema and top with a little Arugula Escabeche Salad.