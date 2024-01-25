Video: Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Fire Department Rebranded The District Fire Department

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) announced today a significant milestone in its ongoing rebranding efforts. Effective January 25, 2024, the Reedy Creek Fire Department (RCFD) will officially be renamed the "District Fire Department.”
- This initiative is a collaborative effort between the district administration and the Fire Department under the stewardship of Acting Chief Ferrari and the district's leadership.
- The renaming is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the safety and operational efficiency of the Fire Department by bringing visual cohesion between the two.
- During the rebranding process, the district administration and Fire Department leadership worked diligently, valuing and incorporating creative feedback from all department personnel and a wide range of stakeholders.
- During today’s presentation, Ferrari said several names were considered before the “District Fire Department” was selected.
- The transformation of the Fire Department underscores the District’s dedication to continuous improvement and commitment to serving the taxpayers with the highest standards of excellence.
- The rebranding of the Fire Department is an initial step in a comprehensive plan, with more developments to be executed and communicated moving forward.
- You can watch today’s rebranding presentation in the video below:
What they’re saying:
- District Administrator Glenton “Glen” Gilzean Jr: “The transformation to 'District Fire Department' marks a significant moment for district public safety personnel and the entire District team, symbolizing a renewed commitment to excellence through service. I thank Acting Chief Ferrari for his steadfast leadership throughout this period of immense growth."