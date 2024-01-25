Video: Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Fire Department Rebranded The District Fire Department

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) announced today a significant milestone in its ongoing rebranding efforts. Effective January 25, 2024, the Reedy Creek Fire Department (RCFD) will officially be renamed the "District Fire Department.”

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the district administration and the Fire Department under the stewardship of Acting Chief Ferrari and the district's leadership.

The renaming is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the safety and operational efficiency of the Fire Department by bringing visual cohesion between the two.

During the rebranding process, the district administration and Fire Department leadership worked diligently, valuing and incorporating creative feedback from all department personnel and a wide range of stakeholders.

During today’s presentation, Ferrari said several names were considered before the “District Fire Department” was selected.

The transformation of the Fire Department underscores the District’s dedication to continuous improvement and commitment to serving the taxpayers with the highest standards of excellence.

The rebranding of the Fire Department is an initial step in a comprehensive plan, with more developments to be executed and communicated moving forward.

