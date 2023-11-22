Disneyland Railroad’s Original Train Cars Available For Rides This Holiday

Disneyland’s original train cars will be available to ride this holiday season along California’s Central Coast.
What’s Happening:
- Train cars from Disneyland’s opening now live at Santa Margarita Ranch in San Luis Obispo County.
- KTLA has shared that on select Fridays and Saturdays through the end of 2023, “Christmas at the Ranch” will take place, allowing guests to ride the historical train cars, drink hot cocoa, and meet Santa.
- Guests can choose to ride either a 1940s diesel locomotive or an 1800s steam engine that is now pulling cars that once operated as a part of the Disneyland Railroad.
- The train cars have been at the Ranch since 2001, after being acquired from storage, where they sat since the 1960s.
- The tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. All tickets come with hot cocoa and a cookie. Food trucks, outdoor activities, and more holiday offerings will be available as well.
- Tickets are available to purchase, along with more information, at their website.