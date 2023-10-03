Save Up to 15% on Select Stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels

If you are planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort, save up to 15% on Sunday to Thursday night stays, October 22 through December 21, 2023, at select Disneyland Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

Book now through December 11, 2023. Travel must be completed by December 22, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 15%

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 10%

Important Details:

Savings are based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel on Sunday through Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2- or 3-Bedroom Villas. Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park is required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.

Visit Disneytraveltradeinfo.com/dlr

Booking Information:

This offer is available to book as "Save Up to 15% on Select Stays at Select Disneyland Resort Hotels", or by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.