Save Up to 30% on Select Stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa This Spring

If you're wanting to plan a vacation to the beautiful Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa this could be the perfect time. There are discounts going on where you can get the most out of your vacation and save up to 30% on select stays.

What’s Happening:

Families can plan a vacation this spring with this special offer at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. The longer you stay, the more you save.

Save up to 30% on select rooms at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, for stays of five or more nights or 25% on select rooms for stays of four nights for travel most nights between April 12 and June 12, 2024.

Or save up to 10% on villas for stays most nights from June 13 to July 31, 2024.

Plus, when you book through February 7, stays of four or more nights include a $150 resort credit.

A similar offer is also available for Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Details:

Five or More Consecutive Nights

For stays most nights April 12 to June 12, 2024 (with checkout no later than June 13, 2024) Save 30%

For stays most nights June 13 to July 31, 2024 (with checkout no later than August 1, 2024) Save 10%

Four Consecutive Nights

For stays most nights April 12 to June 12, 2024 (with checkout no later than June 13, 2024) Save 25%

For stays most nights June 13 to July 31, 2024 (with checkout no later than August 1, 2024) Save 10%

Book Early to Enjoy a Resort Credit

When you book through February 7, 2024, your stay of four or more consecutive nights will also include a $150 Resort Credit to use at select locations at Aulani Resort.

One (1) spendable Resort Credit per applicable reservation, which will be applied to the room account upon check-in. Valid for qualifying purchases from eligible Aulani Resort locations with room-charging privileges.

Valid Travel Dates

Most nights April 12 through June 12, 2024; other savings available for 4-night stays, and for villa stays most nights June 13 through July 31, 2024

Length of Stay Requirements