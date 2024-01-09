Severe Weather Warning for Central Florida Today January 9th

If you live in or are visiting Central Florida, prepare for strong storms and the possibility of tornadoes today, January 9.

What’s Happening:

If you were planning on going to the theme parks in Central Florida today, January 9, be warned as there will be some severe weather hitting the area.

With the first half of the day being warm and muggy, the second half of the day winds will start to increase to 20–30 mph, with gusts up to 40–45 mph.

There's also a wind advisory issued from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

As we go into the afternoon and evening, there will be plenty of warmth and humidity, as well as scattered severe storms by the afternoon.