Shanghai Disney Resort Reveals Annual Earth Month Celebrations

Shanghai Disney Resort is inviting guests to celebrate the planet we all share with a host of interactive events and activities during Earth Month.

What’s Happening:

The annual month-long tradition at Shanghai Disney Resort will further highlight Disney’s continued efforts to increase public awareness about nature conservation and inspire action that can help reduce everyone’s environmental footprint. These collective efforts are called Disney Planet Possible — tangible actions we are taking to put possibility into practice and inspire optimism for a brighter, more sustainable future.

A special Spring Flower Guide was launched today, available in Mandarin, English and Shanghai dialect, the guide introduces 36 different types of flowers found in the resort.

Celebrities including actress Pan Hong, actor Chen Long, singer and actress Wang Ju, and TV host Zhou Jin jointly presented the guide, serving as the leading voices in the Mandarin and Shanghai-dialect versions, adding a unique local touch to this special guide.

With the release of the Spring Flower Guide, guests can learn about a variety of flowers and their stories in a more resonant way, as they immerse themselves in the beauty of nature at Shanghai Disney Resort. Each spring, the Horticulture team designs beautiful landscapes using both common and rare flowers and plants to tell the story of each themed land and different areas in the resort.

On Earth Day, April 22nd, the “ourHOME” Nature Conservation Forum will be hosted at Shanghai Disney Resort as a highlight of this year’s Earth Month celebration. Joined by invited guests, non-profit organizations, volunteers and resort representatives, the forum will present meaningful and inspirational speeches and panel discussions.

Special speaker Xi Zhinong, a National Geographic Explorer and a passionate wildlife photographer, will share some of his unique stories about capturing the beauty of wildlife and their natural habitat through the lens of his camera. The sharing sessions are expected to further raise public awareness about nature and wildlife conservation and encourage action.

To further increase environmental awareness and support conservation efforts, Disney VoluntEARS will come together to participate in a project in Dongtan, a tidal flat in Chongming Island of Shanghai to collect trash and debris during Earth Month.

A range of popular Earth Month traditions are returning this year, inviting guests and community members to learn about caring for wildlife and their habitats. Among them, the “Celebrate Earth- Earth Month Fair” will return to Disneytown from April 19th through April 22nd. Fun and interactive environmental activities will be hosted in collaboration with multiple non-profit organizations, associations and supported by Disney VoluntEARS.

In addition, cast and community members will also engage in a series of Earth Month initiatives tailored for them to enjoy and explore, such as the nature themed Disney Reading Together program, and many more.