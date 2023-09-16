Silver Spur Steakhouse Reopens at Disneyland Paris with a New Menu

Don your rootin' tootin' boots and swagger into this Western-style eatery. The Silver Spur Steakhouse has reopened at Disneyland Paris with a brand new menu.

After 2 months of refurbishment, the Silver Spur Steakhouse restaurant has reopened its doors, with a new menu.

Located in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris, Silver Spur Restaurant allows guests to rest their spurs and take their place amongst the fine folk of Thunder Mesa in this mighty elegant establishment, where food is prepared by expert chefs before their very eyes.

Guests can enjoy a prix fixe meal, with three options: A Starter and a Main Course for €35 A Main Course and a Dessert for €35 A Starter, Main Course and Dessert for €45

Some of the highlights on the menu include the Cowboy Platter starter, which features pulled pork quesadillas, chicken wings, cheese-stuffed jalapenos, onion rings, goat’s cheese-stuffed peppers, guacamole and Doritos.

One of the sure-to-be popular main course options is the Flame-Grilled Scotch Sirloin Steak with Smoked Peppercorn Sauce.

And for dessert, Woody’s Sweet Sensation – popcorn flavored cream puffs – are a unique offering.

Of course, there is also a children’s menu which offers a Starter, Main Course and Dessert for €25.

Check out the full menu below: