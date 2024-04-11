Sleeping Beauty Castle Loungefly Backpack Coming Exclusively to Disneyland Paris

In the past few years, Loungefly backpacks have been a popular merchandise item at Disney Parks all over the world. Not only does it give you a convenient way to carry your stuff while having a fun day at the parks, it is the perfect way to represent some of your favorite characters or themes. Now, a special new Sleeping Beauty Castle Loungefly backpack is coming to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

If you are a fan of Loungefly backpacks, you’ll want to see this new one paying tribute to one of Disney's icons in Paris.

On April 12th (the park’s 32nd birthday), the exclusive Disneyland Paris Loungefly backpack will be released, paying homage to Sleeping Beauty Castle.

This will be available at Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop for €100.

