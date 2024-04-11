Sleeping Beauty Castle Loungefly Backpack Coming Exclusively to Disneyland Paris

In the past few years, Loungefly backpacks have been a popular merchandise item at Disney Parks all over the world. Not only does it give you a convenient way to carry your stuff while having a fun day at the parks, it is the perfect way to represent some of your favorite characters or themes. Now, a special new Sleeping Beauty Castle Loungefly backpack is coming to Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- If you are a fan of Loungefly backpacks, you’ll want to see this new one paying tribute to one of Disney's icons in Paris.
- On April 12th (the park’s 32nd birthday), the exclusive Disneyland Paris Loungefly backpack will be released, paying homage to Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- This will be available at Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop for €100.
