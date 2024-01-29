Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of “Sleeping Beauty” with a Walk Through Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Today marked the 65th anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated classic, Sleeping Beauty. To celebrate this occasion, we took a tour through the equally-as-classic Sleeping Beauty Castle walkthrough at Disneyland.

Step inside Sleeping Beauty Castle to relive scenes from the beloved Disney classic. Explore winding passageways where the epic tale of Princess Aurora is told through spellbinding dioramas.

Inspired by the film’s original Eyvind Earle artwork, this iconic attraction features 3-dimensional displays, sound and stunning special effects – including the climactic final scene where Maleficent transforms into a fire-breathing dragon.

The attraction originally opened in 1957, two years before the film was released, with dioramas similar or identical to those seen today. In 1977, the attraction received an update replacing the 3-dimensional displays with more “Barbie-esque” dolls. The attraction was closed permanently in 2001, and sat dormant for 7 years before reopening in its current form on November 27th, 2008.